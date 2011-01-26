Coushatta Tribe building new hotel

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA.(KPLC) - It was a red letter day in Kinder on Wednesday at Coushatta Casino Resort where they broke ground on a new hotel that will add 401 rooms with 18 suites. It will bring the hotel capacity at the resort to over 950 rooms.

Tribal Vice Chairman David Sickey says the new seven story tower will add a unique new experience to the market place. "As far as the design and layout and amenities being offered here, they're really on the cutting edge. The Coushatta tribe will be on the cutting edge of the latest and greatest in casino resort operations."

In this economy it might seem surprising that the Coushattas would pursue a development of this magnitude. But Sickey says a lot of research went into it. "Today kind of signals that this is a positive event here. It sends out a signal that things are not as bad as we think they are. Things will improve over time."

As well, he expects it to grow the gaming market. "I think developing this resort, yes, it will grow the market I think, in my opinion. And the data has shown that to some extent."

The expansion represents more than just economic progress for the Coushatta Tribe as Robin Ballenger with FlintCo told those gathered. "I think with us now are the spirits of the Coushatta people who shed bitter tears in 1783 as their precious homeland was stolen by the State of Georgia. May these ancestors be with is today as we celebrate the power of the Coushatta people."

Construction is to begin soon and the new tower is expected to open next year.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.