House a total loss in southeast Lake Charles blaze

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A home in southeast Lake Charles was destroyed by fire on Wednesday afternoon. Tankers from a dozen departments responded to a home on Fairfax Drive off of East Gauthier Road in Lake Charles, including a truck from Westlake. At the height of the fire, the smoke was visible from as far away as Interstate 10 near downtown Lake Charles. No injuries were reported at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Michael Fontenot and his two sons were not at home when the fire started. It wasn't until they drove down their street that they realized their home was completely engulfed in flames.

"We've lost everything. It's a total loss. We're just in awe. I feel sick. We lost pictures, and family mementos. There's a lot of family memorabilia that can't be replaced. You can't replace memories. Nobody wants to see everything that they work hard for go up in flames. That's what happened," said Michael Fontenot.

