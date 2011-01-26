Westlake woman arrested for forging a prescription

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in Calcasieu Parish arrested a Westlake woman after their investigation showed she forged a prescription for Xanax.

After their investigation, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say they determined 22-year-old Shantel M. Dural of Westlake stole a blank prescription from a local doctor's office and forged a prescription for Xanax.

After making several attempts to locate Dural, she was finally located and arrested on Tuesday on charges of obtaining CDS by fraud. She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Her bond was set at $3,000.

