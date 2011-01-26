Two men arrested after meth bust on I-10

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – At approximately 8:00 a.m. on January 25, a detective with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) conducted a traffic stop on a car traveling eastbound on I-10 near mile marker 10 for a traffic violation.

After the driver, Jason P. Martin, 36, of Paulina, LA, and the passenger, Bret D. Leblanc, 46, of Baton Rouge, LA, began to act suspiciously during the traffic stop, the detective asked for permission from Martin to search the car.

Detective found approximately two ounces of crystal meth in the car, with an estimated street value of $5,500, as well as a meth pipe found in Leblanc's clothing.

Both were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Leblanc was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Clayton Davis set Martin's bond at $15,000, and set Leblanc's at $16,000.

C.A.T. Detective Cpl. Kevin Hooper is the arresting officer.