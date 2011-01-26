Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana announces new hotel expansion

The following is a news release from the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana:

Kinder, LA—The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, owner and operator of Coushatta Casino Resort, is proud to announce their newest hotel expansion which will include 401 new hotel rooms with 18 luxurious suites. The new hotel will be connected to the casino on the north side of the property, just steps away from the casino floor. The addition of the new hotel increases capacity at Coushatta Casino Resort to over 950 rooms.

Custom-designed and developed for the Coushatta Tribe by DreamCatcherTM Hotels of Memphis, TN, a division of Hnedak Bobo Group, the new 7-story tower will introduce a unique and luxurious lodging experience to the marketplace. With its beautiful and inviting rooms and suites, the hotel's features and resort-style amenities are designed to make guests feel comfortable and refreshed.

Designed with the guest in mind, some of the distinctive touch-points visitors will enjoy include a state-of-the-art 37" Panasonic LCD TV and a custom-designed mattress for DreamCatcher TM Hotels by Simmons® Beautyrest––the company that revolutionized hospitality bedding. Guests will surround themselves with the most innovative bedding in the industry. Custom-designed linens that introduce a blend of 300-thread count cotton and eucalyptus fiber will create the ultimate in cool, comfortable, rejuvenating sleep. Down pillows and blankets will add a touch of luxury that will complete the exceptional sleep experience. Each room will feature an oversized, spa-inspired, walk-in shower complete with unique dual fixtures exclusively designed by KOHLER®. The overhead "soothing rain" water feature and revitalizing water-tile showerhead together produce an invigorating shower experience of over 100 jets of water designed to stimulate the senses.

Additional amenities located within the new hotel will include a lobby bar, coffeehouse café and retail shop. This newest phase of expansion will create additional employment opportunities at the casino resort.

"Many of our guests drive three hours or more to visit and our demand for hotel rooms exceeds our supply. With over 400 new rooms, more guests will enjoy all the amenities that we have to offer," stated Coushatta Casino Resort's General Manager Conrad Granito. "Our new hotel is going to provide the one of the most unique and enjoyable experiences available in the marketplace. After completion we will have approximately 800 rooms with direct access to the casino." The new hotel is also designated as completely "non-smoking" for guests' comfort.

The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana continues its commitment to the community with a long-term growth strategy that emphasizes strengthening the area's economy. Construction is expected to begin during the first quarter of 2011. The new hotel tower is expected to open in 2012.

Coushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, LA on Highway 165 (I-10 exit 44), featuring over 2800 slots and more than 70 table games. Phone 800-584-7263 for more information or visit the website at coushattacasinoresort.com.