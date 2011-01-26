Employee of handicapped center arrested for aggravated rape - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Employee of handicapped center arrested for aggravated rape

By Crystal Price - bio | email

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - An employee of the Calcasieu Multi-Handicapped Center in Vinton has been arrested and charged with aggravated rape of a mentally handicapped man at the facility.

David Schwarz, 18, was arrested by Vinton Police on Tuesday night after authorities said a co-worker caught him having sex with a male resident of the facility.

The male resident is described to be "profoundly mentally retarded" and was transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. An examination by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner revealed evidence of sexual assault.

Authorities added that Schwarz has been cooperative with the interview. The suspect has only been working at the facility for less than a month, according to authorities. 

Vinton Police are investigating the case to make sure all residents at the facility are properly cared for.

"Law enforcement and the criminal system is designed to protect the three most vulnerable types of people in our society - our children, our elderly, and our mentally or physically challenged," said Chief Ricky Fox with the Vinton Police Department. "The Vinton Police Department will do it's part to make sure that this doesn't happen at this facility again, particularly with this individual."

The Calcasieu Association of Retarded Citizens (CARC) said that the Department Health and Hospitals requires all health facilities in the state to check criminal records and the sex offender registry before hiring a new employee. DHH also requires all employees to undergo abuse and neglect training before they begin work. 

In this case, the background check on Schwarz revealed he had no prior criminal history. Experts added that in these cases, the only way to gage that everything is all right is by looking to the person you know best.

"If the family knows their son or daughter, they can tell if there's something just not right," said Howard Stroud, Executive Director of CARC. "If there is, they need to bring it to our attention and we dig and try to find out if there's something."

The suspect has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated rape. Schwarz's bond has been set at $150,000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

