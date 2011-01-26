Rep. Giffords moving to Houston rehab facility

By Michael Addison - email

HOUSTON, TX (KPLC) - Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head during that terrible shooting rampage in Tucson, AZ, will continue her recovery at the TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston today.

Doctors have upgraded her condition from serious to good.

Giffords was critically wounded in a Jan. 8 shooting outside an Arizona supermarket that killed six people and wounded 12 others.

KPLC's Elizabeth Temple is in Houston following the latest, and she'll have reports on what happens next plus interviews with a rehab specialist on later editions of 7News and at kplctv.com.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.