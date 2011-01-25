Calcasieu teachers address discipline issues at board meeting

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Teachers from Calcasieu Parish addressed the school board with discipline problems the educators face in the classroom.

Teachers stood before the board at Tuesday night's committee meeting and offered their personal testimonies of both physical and verbal assault they said they had recently experienced in the classroom.

The Calcasieu Federation of Teachers presented the school board with a detailed presentation and argued that students receive too many chances before any meaningful consequences.

"We have teachers out there who are so frustrated everyday," said Jean Johnson, President of the Calcasieu Federation of Teachers. "They shouldn't have to go to work under those conditions."

After hearing the teachers' testimonies, board members passed a motion to reformulate the policies as they apply to discipline. Board members also discussed different things that could be done to improve discipline action in Calcasieu Parish.

Joe Andrepont, CPSB member with District 12, said areas in the district for discipline need to be stronger.

"When we send students to the alternative schools, the discipline needs to be tight," said Andrepont. "This is their last chance to get right, because if the students don't want to be there we need to put them out."

Annette Ballard, CPSB member with District 4, added that safety measures could be looked at when improving discipline in schools.

"We need to look at different things whether it be putting in metal detectors or whatever, we should probably look at the cost of what those would be," said Ballard.

Superintendent Wayne Savoy addressed that the current Positive Behavior Interventions program is sustaining acceptable behavior from at least 80% of the students. However, it is that last 20% that the district should focus on improving.

The next CPSB committee meeting is scheduled for sometime in February.

