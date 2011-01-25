Westlake woman arrested for cruelty to the infirmed

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On January 24, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives were dispatched to a residence in Westlake regarding a report of abuse and neglect of a mentally handicapped man in her care.

It was reported Rita F. Nash, 69, of Westlake, was leaving the man alone for hours, and also beating him with a wooden board wrapped in duct tape.

CPSO detectives received permission to search the house where they recovered two boards wrapped in duct tape, as reported in the allegation.

After confirming the allegations to detectives, Nash was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to the infirmed.

The victim was removed from the home by DHH Adult Protective Services.

Judge Ron Ware set Nash's bond at $2,000.

CPSO Detective Sgt. David Domingue is the lead investigator in this case.