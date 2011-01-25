Thirteen Oakdale residents charged in meth ring

The following is a news release from the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Friday, January 21, 2011, thirteen Oakdale residents were charged in connection of a major methamphetamine trafficking ring.

The group was responsible for obtaining cold medication that contained the main ingredients of ephedrine from various stores throughout the period of March—November 2010.

As a result of manufacturing the drugs, approximately ten ounces of methamphetamines was produced with a street value of $21,000.

Nine violators were booked into the Allen Parish Jail while the remaining four received citations. The investigation will continue and more arrest is pending.

The following individuals were booked into the Allen Parish Jail.

1. Jeffery Rollins

2. Kevin Melder

3. Loretta Melder

4. Gene (Dick) Beach

5. Crystal Darby

6. Robert Monk

7. Charles Rollins

8. Angela Rollins

9. Joshua Thigpen

Citation:

10. Rita Willis

11. Jason Billiot

12. Sharon Stalsby

13. Jessica Thompson