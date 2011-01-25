Man and wife face additional sex crime charges

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A man and his wife have been arrested and face additional charges related to indecent behavior with juveniles.

Back in February 2010, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 41-year-old John J. Baccigalopi and charged him with 40 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and 1 count involving sexual relations with a juvenile for engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl and her 14-year-old friend.

After further investigation, authorities say new evidence led to the arrest of Baccigalopi and his wife, 29-year-old Jennifer M. Baccigalopi. Both husband and wife were charged with 2 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile in regards to the 15-year-old girl.

Their investigation also revealed John Baccigalopi engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with a 4-year-old for which he was charged with aggravated rape.

A judge set Jennifer's bond at $250,000 and John's bond was set at $750,000.

Authorities say their investigation continues with more charges possible.

