What is a Credit Union?

A credit union is a non-profit cooperative financial institution (or co-op) run by members and formed to promote savings and financial security by providing special financing rates and other valuable financial services.

The most important thing to know about credit unions is that we are member-owned and operated. By depositing funds into your credit union account, you are buying bank shares, effectively making you an owner and giving you a say in everything we do.

We are here to serve you, our members, not to make big profits to line the pockets of corporate shareholders somewhere. What that means to you is that we're looking out for you, giving you the best service is our number one priority, and that every dollar earned will go right back into providing our members with the best accounts, products, and services around.