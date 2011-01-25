Eyelid lift takes off years, saves vision

By Elizabeth Temple - bio | email

LAKE CHALRES, LA (KPLC) – The battle against gravity is life long and unfortunately with age often comes droop. Trudy Hutton's eyelids dropped down over her eyelashes blocking parts of her field of vision, but it wasn't vanity that brought Hutton to a doctor's office.

"I would not always see everything as I wanted. Off to the side and lights were distracting," explained Hutton.

After a field of vision test revealed Trudy had significant vision loss because of the extra skin her insurance even chipped in for the procedure.

"We do it for function purposes but of course we try to make them all look as good as possible," said Dr. Mark Crawford, an occuloplastic surgeon at The Eye Clinic.

Even though insurance helped with her upper eyelid lift, not every procedure is covered.

"Brows and lower lids are strictly considered cosmetic a majority of the time," said Dr. Crawford.

Hutton not only looks young and more alert she said the weight has been lifted off her eyes. The procedure is a quick outpatient surgery only about 30 minutes to an hour.

