Miracle dog survives two near-death experiences

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – A Lake Charles dog is back in the comforts of home after surviving two near-death experiences over the weekend.

"Solo" the pit bull somehow managed to slip through the fence of his owner's property on Saturday morning.

"It's not his nature to go out of the property," said Sandra Woodard, the mother of Solo's owner. "We raised this dog from the time he was two weeks old, so he's part of our family."

As the hours passed, "Solo's" owners searched frantically for him, posting "MISSING" signs all over their neighborhood, but had no luck.

Meanwhile, Calcasieu Animal Services control officer Angela Sullivan was on duty near LeBleu Settlement when a call about a dog that had been hit by a vehicle came in.

"We received a phone call through CPSO that a dog had been hit at the Prien Lake exit off of I-210," said Sullivan.

As she was en route, Sullivan received another call from someone who said the dog had crept over to the I-210 beach at LeFleur Park.

"And when we get there we speak to them and they tell us ‘Oh the dog just drowned.' And we're like ‘What do you mean the dog drowned," recalled Sullivan. "We took off all of our equipment, went out into the water and took the dog out."

When they recovered the dog, he wasn't breathing.

"He was ice-cold," said Sullivan. "We performed CPR on him and were able to get a heart beat."

The dog started breathing on its own as it was rushed to Lake Area Animal Hospital, where doctors were able to stabilize his injuries.

On Monday morning, Woodard's family received the news they had been waiting for.

"Solo" had been found.

He was at Lake Area Animal Hospital. He had survived two near-death experiences.

"Not knowing if we would ever find him was really disheartening," said Woodard. "Then to get there to the vet's office and have him walk-in was miraculous, just miraculous."

Later that afternoon, a computer-tracking chip was put inside of "Solo," just in case he ever disappears again.

