Louisiana's 150th secession anniversary goes unnoticed - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana's 150th secession anniversary goes unnoticed

Louisiana's Civil War secession flag Louisiana's Civil War secession flag

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – Wednesday marks 150 years since Louisiana's secession from the United States in the days leading up to the Civil War, but the anniversary has gone largely unnoticed.

A group known as the Sons of Confederate Veterans is one of the few groups to actually commemorate the anniversary. The group held a re-enactment of the signing or declaration of the secession at the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge earlier this month.

Michael  Jones, commander of the Lake Charles chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which is called the Capt. James W. Bryan Camp 1390, believes the state should do more to acknowledge the anniversary.

"You shouldn't ignore history or be embarrassed by it," said Jones. "The history of the state is important and why the state government wants to ignore such an important historical event, I'm not sure."

But not everyone agrees with Jones.

Lake Charles civil rights leader Dr. Nancy Shepard said the secession should not be commemorated as other events would be because of what Louisiana and other southern states stood for at the time, slavery.

"Anything that was derogatory to one nation of people, that's caused pain, I don't think it should be celebrated," said Shepard. "If they want to put it on the calendar for history's sake, that's their business. But a great celebration? I don't see the use of it."

Jones said he would like the state to put together some type of special commission, composed of citizens from different backgrounds, each with a different perspective on this period of the state's history. The goal, Jones said, would be an opportunity to learn more about Louisiana's history.

For more information about the Sons of Confederate Veterans, click here.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly