Major break in Millennium Park fire investigation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – As 7 News first reported on Friday, the Lake Charles Police and the Lake Charles Fire Departments will make a major announcement about a possible break in the Millennium Park fire investigation.

Authorities have scheduled a press conference for Monday. However, last Friday when the announcement of a possible suspect was made, Calcasieu Correctional Center booking reports showed the arrest of 17 year old Seth Arceneaux. Arceneaux is being held on a $60 thousand bond on charges of simple arson. 7 News attempted to contact people living at 3912 Harvard Street in Lake Charles, the listed address for Seth Arceneaux. We received no answer.

Much of Millennium Park was destroyed by fire earlier this month. Officials said the cause of the blaze was arson.

Shiver Me Timbers Millennium Park opened in September 2000. The park was the dream of KPLC anchor and reporter Pam Dixon. With KPLC on board, volunteers began lining up to make that dream a reality. The park was built over a 10-day period. Local businesses donated money and supplies, and 5500 volunteers from the community worked 12 hours a day. The park is 20,000 square feet with a tower, train, plane and other features made of splinter-free wood, a multi-story Louisiana Hurricane slide, and a tree house.

City officials have pledged to rebuild the park.

