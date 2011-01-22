Sulphur teen donates birthday money to cancer patients

By Crystal Price - bio | email

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A teenager from Sulphur is spending her 16th birthday giving donations to lake area cancer patients.

Cassidy Hayes of Sulphur celebrated her birthday on Saturday with a "Sweet 16" birthday party and took donations from her family and friends to help out people she knows with cancer.

"I decided that instead of me just getting all of the benefits that it should be about somebody else too," said Hayes.

Hayes thought of the idea after watching a close friend suffer from Leukemia.

"It was painful for me to have to go through it with him, and all of our friends and I don't want anyone to have to go through that with their own family," said Hayes.

Hayes is donating all of her birthday money to two lake area patients with cancer, Justin Habetz and Garrett Morrison.

"I decided that it would help more around our community and that I would get to see the effects if I were to give it to people here," said Hayes.

The aunt of Justin Habetz is overwhelmed by the generous donations of Hayes.

"Words can't describe it," said Christy Wynn, Habetz's aunt. "Her generosity and love for others at her age is so good to see."

After seeing a heavy flow of donations come in on Saturday, Hayes said her birthday wish was completely fulfilled.

"It makes me feel wonderful," said Hayes. "It just makes me feel like I get to help the families and I'm so excited."

Hayes would like to thank everyone in the community for giving to her birthday cause.

