On anniversary of Roe v. Wade, pro-life groups voice opposition - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

On anniversary of Roe v. Wade, pro-life groups voice opposition

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – On the 38th anniversary of the controversial Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S., pro-life groups across the country, including in Lake Charles, gathered to show their opposition to abortion on Saturday.

The Dioceses of Lake Charles sponsored the annual March for Life: Walk in the Light, which took place at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.

The evening began with a concert and pro-life speakers and ended with a march from the courthouse to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral for a prayer service.

"We begin at the courthouse where the law needs to be overturned and then we end the evening in prayer because we know through prayer great things can happen," said Kathy Owen, Director of the Office of Family Life at the Dioceses of Lake Charles.

In recent years, the number of pro-lifers attending the event has grown, averaging 800.

Among those in the audience this year, a lot of younger people who were just as passionate about their opposition to abortion.

"It's horrible knowing there are people out there who would just sacrifice their babies because they made a wrong decision," said Ethan Choates.  "There are so many greater options than that because you can always give it up for adoption or something.

I really don't like the fact that there are people out there killing babies when the baby doesn't even have a voice yet to even say something against it."

While pro-lifers gathered to protest Roe v. Wade, pro-choice groups marked the anniversary to reaffirm their support for a woman's right to choose, including President Barack Obama, who said the government "should not intrude on private family matters."

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly