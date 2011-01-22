On anniversary of Roe v. Wade, pro-life groups voice opposition

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – On the 38th anniversary of the controversial Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S., pro-life groups across the country, including in Lake Charles, gathered to show their opposition to abortion on Saturday.

The Dioceses of Lake Charles sponsored the annual March for Life: Walk in the Light, which took place at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.

The evening began with a concert and pro-life speakers and ended with a march from the courthouse to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral for a prayer service.

"We begin at the courthouse where the law needs to be overturned and then we end the evening in prayer because we know through prayer great things can happen," said Kathy Owen, Director of the Office of Family Life at the Dioceses of Lake Charles.

In recent years, the number of pro-lifers attending the event has grown, averaging 800.

Among those in the audience this year, a lot of younger people who were just as passionate about their opposition to abortion.

"It's horrible knowing there are people out there who would just sacrifice their babies because they made a wrong decision," said Ethan Choates. "There are so many greater options than that because you can always give it up for adoption or something.

I really don't like the fact that there are people out there killing babies when the baby doesn't even have a voice yet to even say something against it."

While pro-lifers gathered to protest Roe v. Wade, pro-choice groups marked the anniversary to reaffirm their support for a woman's right to choose, including President Barack Obama, who said the government "should not intrude on private family matters."

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.