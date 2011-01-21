Westlake man accused of stealing, pawning items

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say stole items from two homes before pawning them at a local pawn shop.

On January 15, detectives received a call in reference to a burglary that happened on January 12. A hunting rifle was reportedly stolen from a home in Westlake.

During their investigation, authorities say they learned that 22-year-old Jacob A. Montgomery of Westlake stole and pawned the rifle at a local pawn shop.

They also say further investigation revealed Montgomery also stole a generator from another house in Westlake which was also recovered at the pawn shop.

Montgomery was arrested on Wednesday and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of a firearm, simple burglary, and theft over $500.

Both stolen items were recovered and returned to the owners.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.