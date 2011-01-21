Authorities arrest two for vehicle burglaries in five states

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On January 20, at around 9:00pm, a deputy with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a traffic stop on a car traveling eastbound on I-10 around mile marker 12 for a traffic violation.

The men in the car were identified as Cedric D. Jenkins, 34, of Lauderhill, FL, and Kelvin B. Brown, 21, of North Lauderdale, FL. While interviewing Jenkins and Brown, the deputy noticed several purses in the car. After receiving written consent from Jenkins, a search of his car was conducted where they recovered the purses which had several drivers' licenses of different women from different states and several cell phones. The deputy was able to contact one of the victims, who stated her car had been broken into and her purse stolen in Orange, Texas.

Several items were recovered from the car, including several electronic items, drivers' licenses, social security cards, and credit cards. The stolen items were from Lumberton, Texas; Stockton, California; Acworth, Georgia; Vidor, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Austin, Texas; and Orange, Texas. Detectives were also able to recover burglary equipment used to break the windows of the vehicles.

Jenkins and Brown were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 8 counts of illegal possession of stolen things over $500.

Judge Ron Ware set their bonds at $16,000 each.

This investigation is continuing with more charges possible.

CPSO Sgt. Stuart Henderson with the C.A.T. Team is the arresting deputy. CPSO Detective Kerrick Gabrial is the lead detective on this case.