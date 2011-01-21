Two accused of burglarizing Lake Charles home

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On January 20 around 1:00 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives were dispatched to a mobile home park on Toussaint Road in Lake Charles, in regard to a burglary in progress call that occurred earlier at a home on Murbelle Road.

While investigating, detectives learned two men were seen entering and exiting an abandoned residence on Murbelle Road carrying a backpack and a garbage bag that appeared to contain possible stolen property. A witness followed the two men to the mobile home park on Toussaint Road where they were seen entering a mobile home with the bags.

CPSO detectives were given permission by the owner of the mobile home to search it for the stolen items. Dakota C. Semien, 17, of Lake Charles, and Nicholas J. Bellard, 30, of Lake Charles, who were seen by the witness going into the mobile home, confirmed to detectives they had taken items from the home on Murbelle Road. The backpack and a garbage bag which contained burglary tools were recovered.

Semien and Bellard were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft under $500; and unauthorized entry into uninhabited dwelling. Semien was also charged with simple burglary; and illegal carrying of weapons.

All items were recovered and returned to owner.

Judge Robert Wyatt set Semien's bond at $8,000; Bellard's bond has not been set.

CPSO Detective Shannon Chesson is the lead investigator on this case.