Sulphur man accused of having sex with a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities arrested an 18-year-old man after their investigation led them to believe he engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.

On January 2, deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint saying that 18-year-old Clint L. Melancon of Sulphur had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

During their investigation, authorities spoke with Melancon. They say he confirmed the allegations.

On Monday, Melancon was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

A judge set his bond at $5,000.

