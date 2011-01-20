Lake Charles sex offender discusses tougher restrictions

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On Wednesday evening the Lake Charles city council passed a tough new ordinance that council members hope will force sex offenders out of town.

All convicted sex offenders in Lake Charles are now required to publish a more detailed, full account of past convictions, including the age and sex of their victims. But, the biggest change are the fees. The cost to register in the city, as a sex offender, is now $600.

Lake Charles may now lead the country in restrictions pertaining to sex offenders. While many applaud the council's efforts, some believe it goes too far. Clinton Fruge is a registered sex offender, living in Lake Charles. When he was 16 years old he was convicted of attempted forcible rape, and he later failed to register as a sex offender. In all, Fruge spent 14 years in prison, and now claims to be a changed man.

"It adds punishment to something I've paid the price for," said Clinton Fruge. "It doesn't distinguish between the victim, the offender, and the circumstances of the crime, before they continue to penalize and punish individuals for something they did years ago."

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.