Police jurors approve Sulphur frontage road agreement

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Police Jurors approved a cooperative agreement with the City of Sulphur tonight for location, design and construction of a north I-10 frontage road in Sulphur. The road would start at Ruth Street and proceed west for about a mile.

Jurors also honored Lucas Terracina--the director of Calcasieu Mosquito Control. Terracina has served the citizens of Calcasieu Parish for 35 years.

For a look at the complete agenda, click here.

We'll have more on the meetings tonight on 7News Nightcast.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.