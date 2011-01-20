Westlake man gets ten years for failure to register

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man was sentenced on Thursday morning after he was convicted earlier this month of failing to register as a sex offender.

78-year-old Charles Bergeron was convicted earlier this month and on Thursday morning, he was sentenced to ten years in prison - the maximum sentence allowed by law - for failing to register as a sex offender.

District Attorney John DeRosier says Bergeron claimed he was at his brother's home because of health issues, and was unable to register.

Bergeron will not be eligible for parole, but he will receive credit for time served. Bergeron's attorney says he will have two months to file an appeal.

Bergeron also faces 50 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, 26 counts of sexual battery, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

His trial for those crimes should begin on May 9.

