Family members, friends arrested for assisting escapee

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, along with the help of U.S. Marshal Service Task Force arrested a halfway house escapee along with several of his friends and family members.

On December 29, Ernest Wilridge Jr. escaped from the CINC halfway house on Canvasback with the help of 24-year-old LaToya Morris and 40-year-old Elisia Delahoussaye. Both Morris and Delahoussaye were arrested that same day and charged with assisting escape.

Wilridge was arrested on January 19 and further investigation revealed that three other people helped to hide him.

44-year-old Ernest Achane, 18-year-old Davontia Wilridge and 25-year-old Darius Wilridge were all arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with accessory after the fact. All of their bonds were set at $3000

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says, "With these arrests, we are sending a message loud and clear to anyone who is thinking about helping or harboring an escapee or fugitive, you will be arrested."

