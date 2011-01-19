Graffiti images on phone boxes resemble 90's sitcom star

By Crystal Price - bio | email

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Residents of the Moss Bluff community are noticing a rash of vandalism is hitting different phone junction boxes with an image that bares a strong resemblance to a cast member from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

An ink-stenciled image of Carlton Banks of the 90's sitcom, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has been popping up on junction boxes belonging to different telephone companies in the area.

Residents began noticing the images on Monday.

No formal complaints have been made with authorities, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

However, residents are curious why the images have been stenciled into so many junction boxes across the area.

"I guess people are putting them on there trying to get some point across," said Katie Lefleur, a resident of Moss Bluff.

No matter how much attention the images may receive, drawing graffiti is still considered a criminal mischief. The criminal act results in a misdemeanor carrying up to a $500 fine and up to 6 months in jail for every time the crime is committed.

"People think they're going out and having fun by just painting a little bit of graffiti on boxes but it is basically against the law," said Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Until the person comes forward, this leaves residents still searching for the meaning behind the stenciled images.

"If the person would come forward it is good art, so let us see what it's about," said Katie Lefleur.

While no formal complaint has yet been made, deputies are still asking residents to keep a look out for any suspicious activity.

