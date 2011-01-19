Graffiti images on phone boxes resemble 90's sitcom star - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Graffiti images on phone boxes resemble 90's sitcom star

By Crystal Price - bio | email

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Residents of the Moss Bluff community are noticing a rash of vandalism is hitting different phone junction boxes with an image that bares a strong resemblance to a cast member from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

An ink-stenciled image of Carlton Banks of the 90's sitcom, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has been popping up on junction boxes belonging to different telephone companies in the area.

Residents began noticing the images on Monday.

No formal complaints have been made with authorities, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

However, residents are curious why the images have been stenciled into so many junction boxes across the area.

"I guess people are putting them on there trying to get some point across," said Katie Lefleur, a resident of Moss Bluff.

No matter how much attention the images may receive, drawing graffiti is still considered a criminal mischief. The criminal act results in a misdemeanor carrying up to a $500 fine and up to 6 months in jail for every time the crime is committed.

"People think they're going out and having fun by just painting a little bit of graffiti on boxes but it is basically against the law," said Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Until the person comes forward, this leaves residents still searching for the meaning behind the stenciled images.

"If the person would come forward it is good art, so let us see what it's about," said Katie Lefleur.

While no formal complaint has yet been made, deputies are still asking residents to keep a look out for any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly