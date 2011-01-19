Group to score overall appearance of Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Group to score overall appearance of Lake Charles

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - First impressions go a long way. To see that Lake Charles makes a good one to visitors - in comes volunteers with the Beautification Program.

"Our focus is to get everything litter free and picture perfect," said Lollion Elmer.  

Elmer has been helping with city cleanup for years. She says this is the most aggressive volunteer-driven effort in a long time.

"We're going to be looking for litter, junk cars, graffiti, tall grass - any eyesores. We're going to put them down and take note of them," explained Elmer.

From South Lake Charles to Moss Bluff, they've divided the city into ten districts. Every Wednesday volunteers will drive down the streets scoring each district on a 100-point scale. Little things can make a difference too like well manicured lawns, edging and landscaping.

"We are going to put the scores and problem areas on a map and then we're going to target them for cleanup," said Elmer. "The City of Lake Charles will then take our suggestions and decide on the appropriate action to take."  

Another thing the Beautification Program hopes to accomplish is to win the "Cleanest City Award" to prove Lake Charles is not only a great place to live but a good place to do business.

"We want people to come back. So this will be ongoing. It's not going to be a one time thing and stop after we win the cleanest city contest," said Elmer.  

They'll score the districts every quarter. Each time documenting their progress. Elmer hopes it will encourage residents and business owners to get involved: "We want people to take pride in it. Once we educate the community - I know they are going to come on board and support us."

The Cleanest City Contest will be judged in April. Meanwhile, if you would like to volunteer with the Beautification Program you can call Lollion Elmer at 439-3896.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly