Creole Street will remain open - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Creole Street will remain open

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A controversial plan to shutdown part of a Lake Charles street has been scrapped, just hours before it would go before the Lake Charles city council. Our Lady Queen of Heaven school wanted a portion of Creole Street, which runs through its campus, closed for safety reasons. But today, it asked the city council to remove the issue from tonight's agenda.

Lake Charles city councilman, John Ieyoub said the proposal stirred up a lot of controversy, on both sides.

"There were a lot of factors with this debate. A lot of people were emotional, either for or against it. I don't know for sure, but I imagine that there was some division within the parish and the school. Maybe that's why they decided not to present it at this time," said Ieyoub. 

