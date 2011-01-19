Tougher restrictions for Lake Charles convicted sex offenders - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tougher restrictions for Lake Charles convicted sex offenders

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It is now harder for sex offenders to live in Lake Charles. During a Wednesday evening meeting, city council members adopted an ordinance aimed at deterring sex offenders from living in Lake Charles. 

It changed the steps a convicted sex offender must go through to register in the city. The new law requires a more detailed description of a sex offenders conviction. It also raised the registration fees from $60 to $600, and an additional $200 a year. 

"We have zero tolerance for sex offenders. I wanted to be crystal clear, and not politically correct, that we don't want sex offenders living in Lake Charles," said Lake Charles Councilman John Ieyoub.

"It's probably the most expensive place for a sex offender to live. It's probably the most expensive place in the whole country. We make no apologies for that," said Sgt. Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Ieyoub, who spearheaded the new ordinance, said when a convicted sex offender runs a notification ad in the newspaper he or she must now include details about what they were convicted of, the age of their victim, the sex of their victim, and any past convictions.

"We're thinking a felon will look at Lake Charles and say, well, this is a little more embarrassing to list all of this information. I don't want to live there," said Ieyoub. 
 
The law will go into place as soon as Mayor Randy Roach signs the ordinance into law. All convicted sex offenders will have to pay the new $600 registration fee. They have 180 days to comply.

