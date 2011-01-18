Interim Calcasieu Tax Assessor sworn in

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Wendy Curphy Aguillard was sworn in on Tuesday as the Calcasieu Parish Assessor by Clerk of Court Lynn Jones.

Aguillard will serve as Interim Assessor until an election is held on October 22 to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Richard Cole. She has been with the Assessor's office since 1996 and has been Chief Deputy since 2009.

In a brief statement after being sworn in, Aguillard said, "I want to reassure the public that the experienced staff will allow the Assessor's office to continue to run as it should. It is important for us to continue working to restore the public's faith and confidence in our office."

