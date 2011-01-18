Beauregard Parish man arrested for possession of meth

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - An Elizabeth man was arrested on Saturday in DeRidder after authorities say he was found possessing meth.

Authorities with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office say during a traffic stop on January 15, 24-year-old Billy W. Clark was found to be in possession of the meth.

Clark was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II drugs following an investigation by Beauregard Narcotics Agents.

Clark was transported to the Beauregard Parish Jail where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon under a $50,000 bond and a probation hold.

