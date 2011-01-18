Homeless woman found beaten

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A homeless woman is hospitalized after being beaten. Lake Charles Police received a call through 911 in reference to a subject that was beaten at 2300 Fruge St (Abraham's Tent).

"A passerby came in and told us there was someone out front sleeping, but the blankets they were covered with were bloody," said Pearl Cole, Abraham's Tent director.

Upon arrival the officer located a female victim that appeared to have been beaten in the facial area. The victim was transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries to her face. The victim is listed in stable condition at this time.

Cole said the woman is a regular at Abraham's Tent and goes by the name Sheila. According to Cole, Sheila is homeless and usually stays in area shelters, but that it is not uncommon for her to spend the night outside their doors.

"Since it was warm this is typical for her. She sleeps at the front door. We find her there quiet often. We've tried to get her into the necessary housing but she won't cooperate," explained Cole.

Cole said she knows life on the streets is hard, but never thought someone would target a homeless person.

"She has always felt safe to be out front and to have something to happen to somebody is really disturbing," said Cole. "It's always been a safe place. In my 20 years here, I've never had anything happen to anybody that's slept here in this area."

If anyone has any information regarding the incident please contact Detective Lecia McCullough, 491-1311.

