Lake St. construction scheduled to start Wednesday

News release from City of Lake Charles.

Lake St. Four-lane Construction from Contraband

Bayou to McNeese St. to Begin on January 19

Four-lane construction on Lake St. from Contraband Bayou to McNeese St. is schedule to begin on Wednesday, January 19 and continue for 325 working days.

The scope of works includes: improvements to paving, drainage, sewer and the water main; installation of a new video detection system at the intersection of Lake St. and McNeese St.; modification of existing traffic signals and signs; and installation of pavement striping and markers.

The street will remain open and the public is encouraged to continue to support the businesses affected by the work in this area.

Questions regarding this Bond project should be directed to the Public Works Department at 491-1216.

