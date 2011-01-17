Lake Charles, Jennings observe MLK Day with parades

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Hundreds of people showed up for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade in Lake Charles.

The parade started at 11:00 at the Lake Charles Civic Center before it proceeded down Broad Street and winded its way through downtown.

Latricia Simien brought her son to the parade in the hopes that it would inspire him to learn more about Dr. King.

"I'm bringing my young one out so he will know the history of Martin Luther King," said Simien.

It was a sentiment shared by Monica Landry.

"We're out here to celebrate MLK because I think it's important to keep his dream alive," said Landry. "I think it's very important to keep our future generations in touch with history."

The crowd was much smaller in Jennings for the annual MLK parade there.

The parade, which featured local dancers, started in downtown Jennings before making its way down South Main Street.

