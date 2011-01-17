Lake Charles Police search for suspected credit card thief

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police need your help in identifying a suspected thief.

The image with this story was taken from the security video at a Lake Charles Walgreens.

Lake Charles Police Sergeant Mark Kraus says the woman seen here in the video is believed to have used a stolen credit card.

According to Sergeant Kraus, the same card was used at other area Walgreens stores in the days after it was stolen from a car, along with a purse at Veteran's Memorial park.

If you recognize this woman, you're asked to call police at 337-491-1311.

