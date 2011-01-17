SWLA to honor Dr. King's life and legacy

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles and Jennings will host several Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations in the fake area today.

In Lake Charles, a parade will roll through downtown at 11 a.m., followed by the family day festival including a celebrity gumbo and sauce picante cook-off at the Civic Center.

At the Children's Museum in downtown Lake Charles there will be two free "Live the Dream" workshops at 11 a.m. and another session at 1 p.m. Children can make crafts to symbolize peace and cultural unity, but the workshops are limited to 15 children each.

Just down I-10 in Jennings, residents will honor Dr. King as the city hosts an MLK Day parade. It starts at 1 p.m. at Founders Park on North Main St.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.