LC man arrested for rape and false imprisonment

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A standoff in North Lake Charles ends peacefully with the homeowner being charged with aggravated rape, false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

Lake Charles Police responded around 10 o'clock Sunday night to the 500 block of North Cherry Street after a woman claimed she was held hostage and raped at gunpoint at the home of Gregory Lavan.

Police SWAT members tried to negotiate Lavan's surrender using a P.A. system. After that failed they charged the house with tear gas. It would be some two hours later that Lavan would give up and come out.

After another three hours of questioning, Lavan was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center charged with aggravated rape, false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

Neighbors say their shocked that one of their own is accused of such a violent crime.

"That's not Gregory," said Edith Lafleur.

Lafleur grew up with Lavan and says that is not the guy she knows.

"He's not that type of person. He's been friendly, asks an helps around the neighborhood. He grew up in this neighborhood and I've never see that type of commotion going on at his residence," said Lafleur.

According to authorities the victim was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. No word on her condition. Meanwhile at last check, Lavan was still in jail with no bond set.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.