Student leaders attend LASC convention

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – More than 800 high school student leaders from across the state are in town for the 61st annual Louisiana Association of Student Councils (LASC) convention.

Over the course of a three-day weekend, middle and high school students learn how to develop and enhance their leadership skills through seminars, guest speakers and hands-on training.

This year's host school is Alfred M. Barbe High School in Lake Charles.

Austin Holleman, co-president of the Barbe Student Council and Secretary-Host for LASC, said the convention not only helps young leaders develop, but it gives the student leaders at Barbe an opportunity to showcase their school.

"I think it's a good thing for us to showcase our school and the great things that we do and to highlight the good leaders that we have" said Holleman.

Alexa Austin, co-president of the Barbe Student Council, added, "LASC is important because we need to train the youth of Louisiana to be the leaders of our state and a lot of these students go on to be successful."

It's not all work for these student leaders. On Sunday evening, they'll be treated to dinner, dancing and movies at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The LASC convention concludes on Monday with the election of new state officers and a special tribute to the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King.

