Gun control debate looms over Lake Charles gun show

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – The Tucson shooting massacre, which left six dead and nineteen others injured, including Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, has sparked another debate over gun control.

Almost immediately after the shooting, lawmakers on Capitol Hill started introducing gun control legislation. One bill by a New York representative would ban high capacity magazines like the one used by Arizona shooting suspect Jared Lee Loughner. Another bill would make it illegal to carry a gun within 1,000 feet of high-ranking federal officials, including Congress members and Cabinet secretaries.

On Saturday, the first local gun show since the shooting was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The people at the show said while their hearts are heavy for the victims of the Tucson tragedy, more gun control legislation will not prevent incidents like that from happening in the future.

"We're not going to stop these crazies from doing anything with any more legislation," said Lake Charles Gun and Knife Show promoter Richard Presutti.

Presutti, who also owns Gator Guns, said gun rights advocates should not be blamed for the actions of a mentally unstable man.

"[The AZ shooting suspect] seemed to not even be politically motivated. He's just mentally unbalanced and at some point we're going to see that no matter what it's just human nature. The good news is that it doesn't happen often," said Presutti.

Another gun rights supporter, Larry Deason, added, "It's not guns, it's the people that mess with them. Guns don't kill. It's the people that mess with guns [that] kill people."

The good news for gun rights supporters is that recently introduced gun control legislation is not likely to become law, since Republicans control the U.S. House by a large majority.

The Lake Charles Gun and Knife Show resumes on Sunday, January 16 starting at 9:00 A.M at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

