Sulphur man faces additional sexual predator charges

SULPHUR – On January 14, 2011, after developing additional information, detectives with the Lake Charles Field Office of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations charged 34-year-old Jamy Church of Sulphur with an additional 33 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Church was originally arrested on January 6, 2011, by State Police detectives for pornography involving juveniles.



Thus far, the investigation has uncovered 33 juvenile victims from Southwest Louisiana with the possibility of additional victims in Texas and other areas of Louisiana. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.



During an interview, Church admitted to posing as a female by the name of "Hope Smith" in various chat rooms. Church would engage in sexually explicit conversations with juvenile males via the chat rooms. Church enticed some of the juvenile males into sending sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves by using a female persona.



A forensic examination of Church's computer revealed various personas using the same technique of posing as a female and chatting with juvenile males. The email identities that he used are listed below:



Alliwally11@hotmail.com

Bartlett_brooke@hotmail.com

Bartlett_brooke@yahoo.com

Caliwally11@hotmail.com

Calliwallly11@hotmail.com

Calliwally11@yahoo.com

Calliwally14@hotmail.com

calliwally@hotmail.com

calliwallly@hotmail.com

callliwally11@hotmail.com

champamangirl@yahoo.com

champangirl@yahoo.com

champmamagirl@yahoo.com

champmangirl@yahoo.com

hopes4193@live.com

hopes4193@yahoo.com

micheals_jenna@hotmail.com

micheals_jenna@yahoo.com

sasrac0818@live.com

sara0818@live.com

sarac08181@live.com

sarac0818@live.com

sarac0818@yahoo.com

sarac1103@live.com

sarac1193@live.com

sarac1193@yahoo.com

sarac119@live.com

sarsc1193@yahoo.com



A link to the aliases used by Church may be viewed by visiting www.LSP.org and clicking on the "Sulphur Child Predator Investigation" link.



"I have no greater responsibility as State Police Superintendent than to protect Louisiana's greatest asset, our children. I am also a father who is reminded everyday of the importance of keeping our children safe from those who prey on their innocence," said Colonel Mike Edmonson. "State Police will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and arrest any person who victimizes or attempts to victimize our children."



The investigation is continuing and Church remains in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on $335,000 bond.



If you have any reason to believe that your child was a victim of Jamy Church or if you recognize any of the email addresses provided above, immediately contact Louisiana State Police detectives at 337-491-2903.