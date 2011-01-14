Sulphur man faces additional sexual predator charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man faces additional sexual predator charges

Jamy Church (Source: LSP) Jamy Church (Source: LSP)

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

SULPHUR – On January 14, 2011, after developing additional information, detectives with the Lake Charles Field Office of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations charged 34-year-old Jamy Church of Sulphur with an additional 33 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.  Church was originally arrested on January 6, 2011, by State Police detectives for pornography involving juveniles.

Thus far, the investigation has uncovered 33 juvenile victims from Southwest Louisiana with the possibility of additional victims in Texas and other areas of Louisiana.  The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

During an interview, Church admitted to posing as a female by the name of "Hope Smith" in various chat rooms.  Church would engage in sexually explicit conversations with juvenile males via the chat rooms.  Church enticed some of the juvenile males into sending sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves by using a female persona.

A forensic examination of Church's computer revealed various personas using the same technique of posing as a female and chatting with juvenile males.  The email identities that he used are listed below:

Alliwally11@hotmail.com
Bartlett_brooke@hotmail.com
Bartlett_brooke@yahoo.com
Caliwally11@hotmail.com
Calliwallly11@hotmail.com
Calliwally11@yahoo.com
Calliwally14@hotmail.com
calliwally@hotmail.com
calliwallly@hotmail.com
callliwally11@hotmail.com
champamangirl@yahoo.com
champangirl@yahoo.com
champmamagirl@yahoo.com
champmangirl@yahoo.com
hopes4193@live.com
hopes4193@yahoo.com
micheals_jenna@hotmail.com
micheals_jenna@yahoo.com
sasrac0818@live.com
sara0818@live.com
sarac08181@live.com
sarac0818@live.com
sarac0818@yahoo.com
sarac1103@live.com
sarac1193@live.com
sarac1193@yahoo.com
sarac119@live.com
sarsc1193@yahoo.com

A link to the aliases used by Church may be viewed by visiting www.LSP.org and clicking on the "Sulphur Child Predator Investigation" link.

"I have no greater responsibility as State Police Superintendent than to protect Louisiana's greatest asset, our children.  I am also a father who is reminded everyday of the importance of keeping our children safe from those who prey on their innocence," said Colonel Mike Edmonson.  "State Police will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and arrest any person who victimizes or attempts to victimize our children."

The investigation is continuing and Church remains in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on $335,000 bond.

If you have any reason to believe that your child was a victim of Jamy Church or if you recognize any of the email addresses provided above, immediately contact Louisiana State Police detectives at 337-491-2903.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly