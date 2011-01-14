DeRidder man arrested on burglary, rape charges

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - A former trustee at the Beauregard Parish jail has been charged with escape, burglary and rape charges after authorities say he left the jail earlier this month and raped his estranged wife before returning to his duties at the jail.



Authorities say 52-year-old Terry Gene Lewis of DeRidder was arrested on the charges Thursday morning by detectives at the Sheriff's Office.



Lewis has been charged with one count of simple escape, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of aggravated rape.



The charges were filed following an investigation into a complaint received on Wednesday saying Lewis, who is an inmate at the jail, and at the time was a trustee, reportedly left his post early in the morning on January 2, 2011, and went to his estranged wife's residence in DeRidder.



Lewis reportedly threatened her with a knife, had sex with her, and then returned to his duties at the jail.



The investigation reportedly found sufficient evidence to support the claims of the estranged wife, so Lewis was arrested and charged.



Since this investigation, additional control measures have been implemented for all other trustees working at the jail.



Sheriff Ricky Moses of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office has requested a thorough examination be conducted by the Department of Corrections of the Sheriff's Office Correctional Facility to help preclude any events like this from occurring in the future.



