Lake Charles man wanted for attacking a woman

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attacking a woman standing on her front porch.



Authorities were dispatched to an apartment complex on Fifth Avenue where they found a victim who says she was attacked while standing on her front porch.



During their investigation, authorities say they learned that the suspect - 20-year-old Tyree D. Edwards of Lake Charles - was responsible for the incident.



An arrest warrant has been obtained for Edwards, and his bond has been set at $3,500.



If anyone has information about Edwards, or you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.



