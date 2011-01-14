Moss Bluff man arrested for possession of child porn

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Moss Bluff man on Thursday after their investigation revealed he was in possession of child porn.

According to CPSO authorities, 18-year-old William C. Moore of Moss Bluff was arrested because an investigation revealed that child pornography was being downloaded on his home computer.

Moore was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and was charged with possession of child pornography.

A judge set his bond at $5,000.

