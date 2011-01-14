Dequincy students exchange Cajun recipes with different states - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dequincy students exchange Cajun recipes with different states

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Students in the Food and Nutrition at Dequincy High School are participating in a cultural food exchange project where they send their best Cajun recipes to different school across the country.

The students are currently collecting Louisiana/Cajun cultural items that they will be sending to schools in different parts of the country.

DHS recently mailed a Cajun care package with ingredients to cook jambalaya and a king cake to Cooper Beech Middle School near Chinatown, New York.

Dequincy students received a package containing a wok, Soy Sauce, Oyster sauce, Fresh ginger root, and other Asian cuisine ingredients from the students in New York.

The food and nutrition students took the ingredients and prepared fried rice and stir-fried broccoli and chicken. The New York students prepared jambalaya and king cake. After preparing and sampling the food, both groups of students met on a live compressed video conference where they shared thoughts on the different cuisines.

Austin Clark, a food and nutrition student, said he believes every student should experience a cultural exchange project in school.

"It's good for any student to try new things and for us to learn from other states," said Clark. "It's great being able to interact with different students from different schools."

Other students said they enjoyed learning the differences in Cajun cooking and Asian cuisine.

"It was very different," said Carlisha Williams, a food and nutrition student at DHS. "I think we use more seasonings and they use more sauces."

Educators also believe it's a great opportunity to learn other aspects of different cultures beyond the kitchen.

"Our students, a lot of them, may not have this opportunity to experience other cuisines," said Jessica Vige, the Food and Nutrition teacher at DHS. "It's just vast knowledge of information that they're going to acquire from this project and not just about the cuisine but the lifestyle and the culture."

The class will be trading recipes and ingredients with schools in Pennsylvania and Georgia in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly