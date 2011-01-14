Dequincy students exchange Cajun recipes with different states

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Students in the Food and Nutrition at Dequincy High School are participating in a cultural food exchange project where they send their best Cajun recipes to different school across the country.

The students are currently collecting Louisiana/Cajun cultural items that they will be sending to schools in different parts of the country.

DHS recently mailed a Cajun care package with ingredients to cook jambalaya and a king cake to Cooper Beech Middle School near Chinatown, New York.

Dequincy students received a package containing a wok, Soy Sauce, Oyster sauce, Fresh ginger root, and other Asian cuisine ingredients from the students in New York.

The food and nutrition students took the ingredients and prepared fried rice and stir-fried broccoli and chicken. The New York students prepared jambalaya and king cake. After preparing and sampling the food, both groups of students met on a live compressed video conference where they shared thoughts on the different cuisines.

Austin Clark, a food and nutrition student, said he believes every student should experience a cultural exchange project in school.

"It's good for any student to try new things and for us to learn from other states," said Clark. "It's great being able to interact with different students from different schools."

Other students said they enjoyed learning the differences in Cajun cooking and Asian cuisine.

"It was very different," said Carlisha Williams, a food and nutrition student at DHS. "I think we use more seasonings and they use more sauces."

Educators also believe it's a great opportunity to learn other aspects of different cultures beyond the kitchen.

"Our students, a lot of them, may not have this opportunity to experience other cuisines," said Jessica Vige, the Food and Nutrition teacher at DHS. "It's just vast knowledge of information that they're going to acquire from this project and not just about the cuisine but the lifestyle and the culture."

The class will be trading recipes and ingredients with schools in Pennsylvania and Georgia in the coming weeks.

