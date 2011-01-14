Former Gov. Edwards has a new job

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – One day after his release from prison, former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards has landed a job as a consultant for a well-known Lake Charles businessman.

Claude "Buddy" Leach, has hired Edwards a personal consultant. Leach said he hired Edwards because of his depth of knowledge in both the legal field and oil and gas industry.

"He'll be a consultant with me as an individual," said Leach. "He is not a company employee. He is my employee."

Edwards will work out of Leach's Baton Rouge office.

Leach would not discuss Edwards' salary, but did say the former governor will report to work on Tuesday.

"I just feel very strongly that a man or a woman who serves their sentence should be given employment if that is a condition of their release," said Leach.

Edwards, who served four terms as governor, spent eight years in prison for bribery related to riverboat licenses.

