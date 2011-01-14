Sheriff's Deputy involved in crash en route to emergency call

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on Friday morning before 7 a.m. involving an on-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy and a resident of Lake Charles.

The LCPD responded to the intersection of Ryan Street and Clarence Street to find one of the vehicles driven by CPSO Deputy 22-year-old Joshua Johnson and the other by 23-year-old Stephen Camara of Lake Charles.

According to authorities, Deputy Johnson was en route to an emergency call and according to a witness, proceeded through the red light and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Both Johnson and Camara were transported to area hospitals where Camara is listed in critical condition and Johnson in stable condition, as of Friday evening at 5:30 p.m.

The investigation of this accident continues.

