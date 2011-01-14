Moss Bluff crash knocks out power and gas meter

By Michael Addison - email

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies say a truck crashed into a gas meter on North Perkins Ferry Road and knocked out electricity to the area.

Emergency crews responded to the call around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Deputies tell us the driver of the vehicle was taken into the sheriff's office for a sobriety test.

Gas was seen leaking from the pipeline and witnesses could smell it in the air.

However no evacuations were necessary, according to the Ward One Fire Department.

It's not known how many customers were without power.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board tells us Moss Bluff Middle School has power and will hold class today.

For motorists who'll be traveling through the Moss Bluff area, the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office tells us the traffic light at the intersection of North Perkins Ferry Road and Sam Houston Jones Parkway will be out for a while as a result of the crash. Deputies are urging people to drive slowly and carefully in the area.

