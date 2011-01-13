Edwin Edwards is released from prison - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Edwin Edwards is released from prison

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards is nearly a free man. The 83-year-old walked out of federal prison at 4:17 Thursday morning, after serving 8 years and nearly 3 months of his 10 year sentence. While out from lock-up he still has to check into a Baton Rouge halfway house for the next 6 months. He'll touch base there a couple times a week, and will be required to hold a job. He is allowed to live with family, in this case, at his daughter Anna's home in Livingston Parish. The former governor is not allowed any contact with the media.

Local political figures said even after his time in prison Edwards has maintained his popularity. One of the reasons some say Edwards remains in good standing with people is because, through out his time in jail, Edwards always said he was innocent, but never complained about his conviction.

"I really admire him for the fact that he served and didn't complain. He didn't whimper about anything. He was always upbeat about everything. He said, the day that he was convicted, 'That's the justice system, and I'll live with it.' I am glad he is out. It is time for him to be out," said American Press columnist, Jim Beam.

