Officials break ground on Riverside Park

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – City officials broke ground on the new Riverside Park in north Lake Charles.

Located on the west end of Fitzenreiter Road along the Calcasieu River, the 210-acre park will feature an amphitheater, boat launch, picnic pavilion and plenty of fishing areas.

The park includes an area of wooded wetlands that officials say will serve as an educational opportunity for local students.

The park will be built in multiple phases. The first phase will be complete this summer.

"Riverside Park will provide a one of a kind setting for a memorable outdoor experience, capitalizing on one of our areas' greatest assets – the Calcasieu River," said Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach. "It will be a highly valued meeting place for naturalists, families, educators and students. Simply put, Riverside Park will be a standout addition to the City of Lake Charles parks system."

Spearheaded largely by Lake Charles City Councilman Marshall Simien, Riverside Park was among a group of bond projects approved by voters in 2006.

"This park project will serve to unlock the natural, God-given beauty that wraps and surrounds the northern part of our city," said Simien.

The firm of Brown + Danos Landdesign designed the master plan for the park.

